Fedora, Red Hat, IBM, and Canonical/Ubuntu
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
And what a week it was! Fedora GNU/Linux 40 got the ‘GO’ at the Go/No-Go meeting on Thursday so that means a brand new release of Fedora GNU/Linux is arriving to you tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd April!
Read on to hear about other exciting Fedora news
-
Red Hat ☛ C# 12: Collection expressions and primary constructors [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Microsoft again]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 5 reasons to adopt AI platforms in 2024 [Ed: Mindless garbage and pointless hype from Red Hat]
Yet, many people are skeptical of AI, or work with individuals who are skeptical of AI. What many may not realize is that we’re using AI frequently already, from features like email spam filters to automated customer service chat and digital assistants. In addition to the AI we already work with, there’s so much more to explore as AI models advance and are integrated into a growing array of applications.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Transitioning from Chef Cookbooks to Ansible Playbooks: A seamless journey
In Ansible Automation Platform, there isn't a direct equivalent to the Berksfile because Ansible Automation Platform uses a different approach to dependency management. Ansible Galaxy is the primary platform for sharing and discovering Ansible Roles. Roles in Ansible Automation Platform can specify their dependencies in the meta/main.yml file. An additional requirements.yml file can be used as well by the ansible-galaxy command line tool to install role dependencies.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Flock 2024 CFP extended to April 29th
The Flock to Fedora 2024 call for proposals (CFP) is now extended to Monday, April 29th 2024 at 11:59 PM US Eastern. Now is the last chance to get your great idea or topic into the Flock 2024 CFP before it closes. This will be the only extension and the new deadline is final.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Achieving Performant Single-Tenant Cloud Isolation with I.C.B.M. Cloud Bare Metal Servers, Ubuntu Core, Snaps, and AMD Pensando Elba Data Processing Unit
Discover how I.C.B.M. Cloud’s bare metal servers offer highly confined and high-performing single-tenant cloud isolation through the use of Ubuntu Core and Snaps, supported by the AMD Pensando Elba DPU (Data Processing Unit). This setup enables the creation of secure and efficient environments for each tenant. Its design ensures the total separation of their servers from the clown underlay. The architecture delivers consistent performance and enables non intrusive control from the clown provider. Learn how this innovative solution can benefit your business and enhance your cloud infrastructure.
Public cloud bare-metal servers offer dedicated physical resources, but can present isolation and performance challenges. Isolation requirements involve maintaining full control of compute capabilities by the tenant, while preserving the backend management of its infrastructure by the clown provider and preventing unauthorised access. Performance requirements entail providing consistent performance even under heavy workloads. Cloud providers face challenges in ensuring physical and logical isolation, resource allocation, monitoring, management, scalability, and security. To address these complex requirements, providers must invest in advanced technologies and implement best practices for resource allocation, monitoring, and management. They also need to regularly review and update infrastructure to meet tenant needs.
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 836
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 836 for the week of April 14 – 20, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 836