More ads are set to plague your Windows 11 PC, thanks to Microsoft

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024



It’s no secret that Windows 11 continues to endure a rocky reputation, despite efforts to improve the operating system since its launch almost three years ago. Sadly, though, recent Insider builds suggest Microsoft may also introduce some unwelcome changes to the OS to the future, including the addition of more ads.

These advertisements are, for now, contained to Insider builds, but look likely to become part of a Windows update shortly. Perhaps we’ll see them sneak in as part of the Windows 12 launch, which is rumored to occur later this year.

