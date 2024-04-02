Best Free and Open Source Linux Software And Dart Static Site Generators

The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

Radxa has recently enhanced its lineup with the pre-launch of two single board computers: the ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite. These devices, featuring PCIe 2.1 interfaces and PoE support, are built on the Arm Cortex-A76 architecture and are competitively priced, targeting developers, educators, and hobbyists.

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

It’s been more than nine months since System76 updated the Oryx Pro laptop and the latest version, which launches officially on April 2nd, 2024, ships with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor with up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, 36MB cache, 24 total cores, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue and Nitrux 3.4 is here as another release shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment series, which will continue to be Nitrux’s default graphical environment throughout 2024 until the devs switch it to Maui Shell.

As you may know, Linux Mint 22 (dubbed Wilma) is currently under development and it should be released sometime in June or July 2024, based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

First, I wish you all a Happy Easter and thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.