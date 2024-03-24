Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.13

This is an unscheduled emergency release with important security updates to Firefox for Desktop platforms. Android is unaffected.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread Connectivity

Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5

(Updated) Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

Radxa’s Penta SATA HAT now compatible with Raspberry Pi 5

Radxa has released a detailed tutorial for their Penta SATA HAT, showcasing its compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 and their own Rock Pi single-board computers. This cutting-edge device not only offers a range of power options but also supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, and 5, enhancing its functionality and adaptability for diverse storage needs.

Gnome Files: A detailed UI examination

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2024,
updated Mar 24, 2024

GNOME

A great amount of my writing on this site revolves around complaining about modern user interface design. Some people agree with me, some don't. Most probably don't care at all. That's fine. What I find interesting is that many (but not all!) people who disagree either present extremely specific non-argument nitpicks like "Something in Windows 3.1 was bad, too!" and ignores the big questions posed, such as whether it's actually a good idea shoving everything into a single hamburger menu, or if mixing touch and desktop paradigms wildly between and sometimes within programs is actually beneficial to end users. Others - despite my efforts to the contrary - use sweeping dismissals of the kind "you just don't like flat design." That's true - I don't like flat design, but many of my arguments have nothing whatsoever to do with aesthetics.

Well, that's what writing on the net is like. But I shall not despair, nor shall I be silenced! Allow me, for a few moments, to focus on a very detailed example that's got nothing to do with flatness, but rather with how to access core program functionality.

It's worth mentioning that I agree that the modern design paradigm probably is friendly to beginner users in many ways. But at some point, people stop being beginners. People who use computers several hours per day, performing a wide variety of tasks in many different programs, should also be taken in to account when designing software. As such, my critique comes from the point of what's usually called a "power user". It's also worth considering that the more an interface hides, the less it offers by way of opportunities for a user to grow and learn.

Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
Best fun and addictive games for Android to keep yourself hooked for hours
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Linux Foundation is Buying Puff Pieces About Linux Foundation, for Its Clients...
Microsoft to discontinue Windows Subsystem for Android
all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025
Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux) [original]
statCounter is detecting (via millions of sites) more GNU/Linux users from Cyprus
System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors
Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled a new Lemur Pro Linux-powered notebook today with a brand-new design and Intel Core Ultra processors.
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
The Best Web Browsers for Ubuntu
If you do a quick Google search for “best browser for Ubuntu”, you’ll get no shortage of suggestions. If you’re struggling to sort through the key differences, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
 
Software: Crisis Tools, Kooha 2.3, Eza, and Tellico 3.5.4
Yuzu Shuts Down Following Nintendo's Threat. What's Next?
Best YouTube Linux Channels to Follow
Learn, innovate, and master Linux with experts
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux File Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Using the QML Language Server for KDE Development
Naturally many people are eager to use it to hack on KDE code
Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.8
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.8
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
BSD: FreeBSD vs. GNU/Linux, HardenedBSD, OpenBSD
This Week in GNOME: #140 Forty-six!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 15 to March 22
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
The Lunduke Journal has been banned from YouTube
The Lunduke Journal is no longer allowed to upload any videos to YouTube
Announcing Rust 1.77.0 too
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Tails of Iron 2, and More
Android Leftovers
The OnePlus 9 series likely just got its last major Android update
Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications
The other change is the configuration method (up to PCIe Gen3) for Raspberry Pi OS which is explained on the Radxa documentation website
Security Leftovers
Figuring out how ipsec transforms work in Linux
I’m going to try to explain how you do ipsec at a very basic level within Linux networking stack without using an ipsec toolkit
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Quimup – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Best Free and Open Source Web Browser And Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5
The main host controller utilizes either a Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5
Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00
Linux and FreeRTOS operating systems
GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues
a batch of new reports
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
BSD: Beacon Awards Summary and BSD Now
Linux Graphics: "Nova" Driver for NVIDIA, wayland-protocols 1.34
MakuluLinux Shift 2024.03.18 Is Live
Mozilla Admits Supporting a Doxing Service and "Programmed in Rust" Under Criticism (Some Rust News)
NetBSD 10.0 RC6 available!
please help testing
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Switching to the Calamares Installer by Default
The upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution is switching to Calamares as the default graphical installer and sticks to KDE Plasma 5 series.
iXsystems Confirms Ongoing Support for Both TrueNAS CORE and SCALE
Following the recent buzz about iXsystems shifting its attention to the Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE
Quirky has returned!
Quirky was a full installation, occupying an entire partition
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, FPGAs, and Binary Enigma
4 new posts
Former CEO Leaves, Kubernetes, and Clown Computing Hype
Games: GitLab Takes Down Free Software, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and More
9 stories about gaming for GNU/Linux users
Android Leftovers
Android 15 could fix a major annoyance with Pixel’s webcam mode
Plasma Arrives in openSUSE’s Releases
A lot of excitement was brewing at the announcement of KDE’s Plasma 6 release
Best Free and Open Source Application
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
KDE Gear 24.02.1 Improves Dolphin, Spectacle, Okular, and Other KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.02.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 24.02 software suite bringing bug fixes and improvements for many of the default KDE applications.
Happy Third Birthday, to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation!
Time to put on your birthday hat and sing Happy Birthday. Today the AlmaLinux OS Foundation turns three
In Africa, in Some Countries, Windows Measured at as Low as 2% (in Some Countries Android Exceeds 90%) [original]
Steam Family Sharing and New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients
System76: Delivering Immersive Experiences with Streaming Global
Chief Revenue Officer and head of strategy
Kernel: btrfs, BPF, pidfds
Software: Debian, Top 10 Lists, and Plattenalbum
Open Hardware: Hackintosh, RISC-V, Purple Pi, and Raspberry Pi
4 new stories
GNOME: Tracker, GNOME OS, and GVfs for GNOME 46
Some GNOME updates
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Microsoft seems to be Poking its Users Again for Windows 11 Upgrade: It's Time to Use Linux!
Just another Microsoft annoyance