14 Best Free and Open Source Speech Synthesis Tools

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 11, 2024



Speech synthesizers are text-to-speech systems used with computers. This type of software is programmed to include phonemes and the grammatical rules of a language, so that words are pronounced correctly. A text-to-speech (TTS) system converts normal language text into speech. The reverse process is speech recognition. We cover speech recognition in a separate roundup.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 useful speech synthesis tools. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

