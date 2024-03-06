8 Open Source Second Brain Knowledge Base Tools

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



An app that helps you untangle all the complex thoughts running throughout the day can be considered a second brain. And, this involves allowing you to organize, structure, visualize, and recap all your ideas/thoughts that you took notes of.

Technically, not a lot of second brain apps exist. There's only a handful.

However, some feature-rich note-taking apps that give you the option to organize things using folders/tags/wiki, and you can utilize them as close as a knowledge management app. Here, I have listed some of them to help you out as well.

Read on