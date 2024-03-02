Zentyal 8.0
Zentyal 8.0 Changelog
Zentyal Server 8.0 Development Now Available
Zentyal Development Team today announced the availability of Zentyal Server Development Edition 8.0. This is a new major community release of the Zentyal Linux Server, based on Ubuntu Server 22.04.3 LTS. This version comes with the most recent versions of all the integrated software, including Samba 4.15.13, Netplan instead of the old-fashioned network/interfaces, new Docker and Webserver modules, and finally the latest stable SOGo version.
Why Linux is the Ultimate Alternative to Windows Server
If you’re considering server options for your business, you’ve likely come across Windows Server as a prominent choice. However, Linux stands out as the ultimate alternative, offering a plethora of advantages that make it a compelling option for server deployment. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll delve into why Linux is the best server solution and why it serves as the best alternative to Windows Server.