PostgreSQL on SLES 15, Pgpool-II 4.5.1, 4.4.6, 4.3.9, 4.2.16 and 4.1.19

The PostgreSQL RPM repository for SuSE Enterprise Linux has supported SLES for quite some time. We followed the usual conventions and used zypper addrepo … to add the repositories.

This method mostly works, however it is (now, was…) not easy for us to make modifications to the repository files. This led to multiple issues in the past like not being able to add a common repository, not being able to archive old repos properly or not being able to change signatures, etc. We do not have this problem in the PostgreSQL YUM/DNF repository because it already has repository RPMs .