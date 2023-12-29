Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against Linux
Wave of Cyberattacks Targeting Linux SSH Servers: An In-Depth Analysis [Ed: Typical FUD, blaming the wrong]
Security researchers have unearthed a series of cyberattacks, meticulously targeting Linux SSH servers with frail security measures. This novel wave of cyberattacks has been scrutinized by specialists at AhnLab Security Emergency Response Center (ASEC), revealing a sophisticated modus operandi aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities in ineptly managed servers.
Experts analyzed attacks against poorly managed Linux SSH servers [Ed: It is a password issue, not Linux or SSH]
Researchers warn of attacks against poorly managed Linux SSH servers that mainly aim at installing DDoS bot and CoinMiner.
Warning: Poorly Secured Linux SSH Servers Under Attack for Cryptocurrency Mining [Ed: Microsoft parrots, trying to associate SSH and Linux with doom because people can choose bad passwords (or lose these)]
Poorly secured Linux SSH servers are being targeted by bad actors to install port scanners and dictionary attack tools with the goal of targeting other vulnerable servers and co-opting them into a network to carry out cryptocurrency mining and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
"Threat actors can also choose to install only scanners and sell the breached IP and account credentials on the dark web," the AhnLab Security Emergency Response Center (ASEC) said in a report on Tuesday.