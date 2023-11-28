today's leftovers

Automatically expanding layers is a new feature coming in the next development release of GIMP. Let’s see how it works, where it excels and where it needs further improvement.

Expanding the layers

Let’s say we have a 4K image with a smaller layer in the middle.

Usually, when you use any of the painting tools like a Paintbrush or even a Clone tool, these tools will stop working right at the layer’s border. No matter what you do, the layer boundary cannot be crossed.

But now these tools have a new option called Expand Layers. Let’s enable it and try again with a paintbrush. As you can see, GIMP now tracks which direction you are painting in and automatically expands the layer in that direction:

If you look at the settings, you can see that it’s possible to tell GIMP how far the layer will get extended each time you cross the layer’s boundary.

The setting defaults to 100 pixels. But if you paint with a really large brush and you make fast strokes, this means GIMP would have to make many extensions of the layer consecutively, and that could eat some of your computer resources. So in some cases it makes sense to make the amount of extension larger.