Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.20 on CRAN: More Maintenance
A new release 0.4.20 of RQuantLib and has already been uploaded to Debian as well.connects (some parts of) it to the R environment and language, and has been part of CRAN for more than twenty years (!!) as it was one of the first packages I uploaded brings a few more updates for nags triggered by recent changes in the upcoming R release (aka ‘r-devel’, usually due in April). The Rd parser now identifies curly braces that lack a preceding macro, usually a typo as it was here which affected three files.
Niels Thykier: Providing online reference documentation for debputy
I do not think seasoned Debian contributors quite appreciate how much knowledge we have picked up and internalized. As an example, when I need to look up documentation for debhelper, I generally know which manpage to look in. I suspect most long time contributors would be able to a similar thing (maybe down 2-3 manpages). But new contributors does not have the luxury of years of experience. This problem is by no means unique to debhelper.
One thing that debhelper does very well, is that it is hard for users to tell where a addon "starts" and debhelper "ends". It is clear you use addons, but the transition in and out of third party provided tools is generally smooth. This is a sign that things "just work(tm)".
Stéphane Graber: Containers and kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024
As has become a bit of a tradition by now, I’ll be attending FOSDEM 2024 in Brussels, Belgium on the weekend of the 3-4th of February 2024.
Fedora / IBM
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP 8.0 is retired
One year after PHP 7.4, and as announced, PHP version 8.0.30 was the last official release of PHP 8.0
To keep a secure installation, the upgrade to a maintained version is strongly recommended: [...]
