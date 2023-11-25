Ultramarine Linux 39 Launches Featuring Fedora’s Latest Innovations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



The Linux landscape constantly evolves, with new distributions emerging while others fade away, failing to stand the test of time. If Ultramarine Linux is unfamiliar to you, that’s completely understandable – it’s a relatively recent addition to the ecosystem.

So, before diving into its latest release updates, let’s first clarify what this distribution entails.

Ultramarine is a Fedora-based Linux distro aimed at desktop users. It’s a spiritual successor to Korora Linux, crafted to provide a superior desktop experience right out of the box, where everything functions seamlessly.

The distro comes in four different editions: Ultramarine Flagship, GNOME, Pantheon, and KDE. As can be judged by the names, the difference is in the desktop environment they offer, as the Flagship edition, notably the most popular, relies on Budgie.

