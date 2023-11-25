GitLab and GitHub Are Still Deep in Debt, But Microsoft is 3 Orders of Magnitude Worse

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



Months ago the sister site wrote about the financial troubles of GitLab, where debt per capita had soared to insane levels. Microsoft too has this fast-exacerbating issue, hence the endless layoffs (Microsoft has laid off tens of thousands of workers so far this year). Debt in perspective:

Amazon is one of the few companies that have more debt than Microsoft.

Don't be easily fooled or conned into thinking that companies that claim to be doing very well are in fact doing well. Posing or lying is what many managers and spokespeople learn for a university degree/diploma.

All this huffing and puffing over "AI" is misleading as they speak about chatbots, which aren't even "AI" and certainly not machine learning (ML). They've lost a lot of money on this fantasy.

ML is not new. This is hype, bubble, and distraction from debt and layoffs at Microsoft. One should feel bad for shareholders who got conned into pouring money. █