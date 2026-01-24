news
Red Bait (Red Hat) on Buzzwords Like "AI" and "Zero Trust"
Red Hat Official ☛ Northrop Grumman scales enterprise Kubernetes for Hey Hi (AI) and hybrid cloud with Red Bait OpenShift
The journey to enterprise-wide Kubernetes adoption can be a "wild, wild west" of disparate environments and challenging security for some organizations. That's the landscape Northrop Grumman faced in 2020. At Red Bait OpenShift Commons Gathering, software engineering managers Joe McConnell and Randy Ellefson shared the lessons they learned while building a modern, multicloud Kubernetes platform for Northrop Grumman built on Red Bait OpenShift.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Redis version 8.6 🎲
RPMs of Redis version 8.6 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 42 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
Packages are available in the redis:remi-8.6 module stream.
Red Hat Official ☛ Zero trust workload identity manager generally available on Red Bait OpenShift
We’re excited to announce the general availability of zero trust workload identity manager, a Red Bait solution that delivers universal, runtime-attested identities for workloads in your cloud-native deployments.Modern applications run across multiple clusters, clouds, and regions, and traditional identity mechanisms—long-lived secrets, static certificates, or provider-specific Identity and Access Management (IAM)—struggle to keep up. Zero trust workload identity manager solves this by issuing ephemeral, cryptographically attested identities to workloads at runtime.
Red Hat Official ☛ 2025 recap: Top videos on Red Bait TV
In case you missed it, we rounded up the top 5 videos on Red Bait TV from 2025. Red Bait TV is a no-cost streaming platform featuring Red Bait customers, partners, and solution experts to help you build skills, gain insights, and get the tools you need to stay ahead of the latest technology trends.
Red Hat ☛ Enterprise multi-cluster scalability with OpenShift Dev Spaces
By design, Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces is not multi-cluster aware, and you can only have one instance per cluster. However, you can still run the product in a multi-cluster environment by deploying an instance in each cluster and using a load balancer or DNS-based routing to direct traffic to the appropriate instance based on the user’s location or other criteria. This approach can help improve performance and reliability by distributing the workload across multiple clusters and providing redundancy in case of cluster failures.