There are many interesting, useful, and fun C libraries in the software ecosystem. While one could go and rewrite these libraries in Swift, usually there is no need, because Swift provides direct interoperability with C. With a little setup, you can directly use existing C libraries from your Swift code.

When you use a C library directly from Swift, it will look and feel similar to using it from C. That can be useful if you’re following sample code or a tutorial written in C, but it can also feel out of place. For example, here’s a small amount of code using a C API: [...]