GSoC Report for KDE and Web-Search-Keywords in KRunner
-
End of my GSoC journey with KDE but not the end of my contributions !
So today will be the official date when my Gsoc journey comes to an end. However this only marks a new beginning in my open-source journey with KDE. From the day I first made my contribution for KDE to today, I have learned a lot during this time and this has been possible only due to the incredible community we have at KDE. I'd like to extend thanks to both my mentors and especially Carl Schwan who has helped me grow a lot during this time.
-
Web-Search-Keywords in KRunner, tales of optimizations
In my last blog post about performance in KRunner I wrote about the applications and system settings runners. I did lots of further investigation and work, some of which is still in progress and not merged yet.
When looking at the benchmark results in the amazing tool Hotspot, I noticed that operations in the “Web Search Keywords” runner were surprisingly heavy in terms of CPU usage.