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Free and Open Source Software
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Tcell - Go package
Tcell is a Go package that provides a cell based view for text terminals such as XTerm.
It was inspired by termbox, but adds a broader terminal abstraction for applications that need better portability, richer input handling, Unicode support, and colour control.
This is free and open source software.
Drawnix - all-in-one whiteboard tool
Drawnix is an all-in-one whiteboard tool for creating mind maps, flowcharts, freehand drawings, and other visual content on an infinite canvas.
The software is built on the Plait drawing framework and uses a plugin-based architecture designed to make the whiteboard extensible.
This is free and open source software.