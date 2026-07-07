When telling the story of the Internet, people often place emphasis on notable entrepreneurs and tech companies and the economic value they create. But that’s just part of the story. An often-forgotten part is how much the Internet owes its design and success to the work of nonprofits, researchers, standards bodies, civil society groups, and public-interest institutions that believed the network should work for everyone.

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

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Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.

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Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part IV: GNU/Linux at 3.2%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026,

updated Jul 07, 2026



It was barely 1% not so long ago

In the prior parts (Part I, Part II, and Part III) we spoke about the mentality in Japan when it comes to GNU/Linux and Free software, citing some recent commentary from a local. "Microsoft layoffs cannot be ignored by mainstream media," he told us today, as "Microsoft begins latest round of layoffs, cutting 4,800 jobs" (it is actually more than that).

"Why are more Japanese using GNU/Linux?" he recently wondered. "The most recent statCounter survey shows a notable rise in GNU/Linux usage. How is this explained?"

He recalled an older article of his (from a mailing list). "Toward the bottom of the article I have this," he pointed out, quoting: "I notice that there is increased awareness of the functions of the OS. This is happening because people are urged to upgrade to Windows 11 but it comes with several features that make the upgrade not desirable. There are concerns that certain programs may become impossible to execute because of an accident [11] or perhaps through deliberate policy. Ordinary people are now speaking about this. People are realizing that ignorance comes at a cost [12]."

At the start of this month GNU/Linux was measured at 3.2% in Japan. It has changed since then. We'll talk about it some other day. █

Image source: Oden (Japanese Food)