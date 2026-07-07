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Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part IV: GNU/Linux at 3.2%
It was barely 1% not so long ago
In the prior parts (Part I, Part II, and Part III) we spoke about the mentality in Japan when it comes to GNU/Linux and Free software, citing some recent commentary from a local. "Microsoft layoffs cannot be ignored by mainstream media," he told us today, as "Microsoft begins latest round of layoffs, cutting 4,800 jobs" (it is actually more than that).
"Why are more Japanese using GNU/Linux?" he recently wondered. "The most recent statCounter survey shows a notable rise in GNU/Linux usage. How is this explained?"
He recalled an older article of his (from a mailing list). "Toward the bottom of the article I have this," he pointed out, quoting: "I notice that there is increased awareness of the functions of the OS. This is happening because people are urged to upgrade to Windows 11 but it comes with several features that make the upgrade not desirable. There are concerns that certain programs may become impossible to execute because of an accident [11] or perhaps through deliberate policy. Ordinary people are now speaking about this. People are realizing that ignorance comes at a cost [12]."
At the start of this month GNU/Linux was measured at 3.2% in Japan. It has changed since then. We'll talk about it some other day. █
Image source: Oden (Japanese Food)