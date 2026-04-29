news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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It's FOSS ☛ Linux is Getting a New Default Folder in Your Home Directory [Ed: They already say home directory, so why follow up with "folder"?]
It may look like a small addition, but standardizing something many GNU/Linux users already do can improve workflows, application behavior, and even documentation over time.
[...]
Now we have a new addition in the form of "Projects".
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Graphics Stack
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Kian Ryan ☛ Building PrusaSlicer on Debian Sid for OpenGL ES
My current portable machine is a MNT Pocket Reform with a RK3588 ARM processor. The Pocket Reform ships with Debian Sid which has PrusaSlicer available in the repos, but the current version of PrusaSlicer requires OpenGL 3.2 which isn’t supported by the Mali GPU.
You can force software rendering mode, and this is fine until you slice a model at which point it grinds to a halt.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 595.71.05 stable driver released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
A tiny Recommended Driver update arrived for NVIDIA GPU owners on Linux, with version 595.71.05 now available. This follows on from the previous bigger stable update NVIDIA driver 595.58.03 that was released back in March, which had a lot more bug fixes and new features. [...] While it's only one change, that sounds like quite a nuisance issue to deal with. So nice to see it solved.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Talos Linux 1.13.0
The developers of Talos Linux, a minimalist distribution designed specifically for running Kubernetes (an engine for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerised applications), have announced the release of Talos Linux 1.13.0: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Global IP TV Panel 2026MK8
Forum member ETP has bumped it:
I have updated the PET.
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Debian Family
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Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, March 2026 (by Santiago Ruano Rincón)
During the month of March, 20 contributors have been
The team released 24 DLAs fixing 250 CVEs.
We also welcomed two new members: Lukas Märdian and Emmanuel Arias to the team, who actually started to contribute to the LTS project several months ago.
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