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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Ohcount - source code line counter and analysis library - LinuxLinks
Ohcount is a source code line counter and analysis library originally developed for Ohloh and used to generate code statistics reports.
It can examine individual source files or entire directory trees, detect the primary language family in a file, and break content down line by line into code, comments, and other elements. One of its strengths is handling files that mix languages, such as HTML documents containing embedded CSS and JavaScript.
This is free and open source software.
Pipeweaver - audio management tool - LinuxLinks
Pipeweaver is an audio management tool for Linux built on top of PipeWire, designed specifically for streaming and broadcasting workflows.
It provides a way to manage complex audio setups through a browser-based configuration interface, with an optional Qt wrapper app for a more integrated desktop experience. The project includes a daemon and command-line client, and it can be installed from distribution packages, Flatpak repository reference, the AUR, or built from source with Rust/Cargo.
This is free and open source software.
uMap - web application for creating and publishing custom interactive maps - LinuxLinks
uMap is a web application for creating and publishing custom interactive maps based on OpenStreetMap layers.
It’s designed to let users build maps quickly through a graphical interface, then embed them in a website. The project supports drawing map features such as lines and polygons, importing external geographic data, and presenting information visually with options such as clustering, heatmaps, and multimedia slideshows. It’s built on top of Django and Leaflet, and is suitable for both public map publishing and self-hosted deployments.
This is free and open source software.
dwarview - graphical utility for inspecting DWARF debugging information - LinuxLinks
dwarview is a graphical utility for inspecting DWARF debugging information stored in executable files and other objects. It provides a GTK+ interface for exploring debug data, with support for searching functions and variables by name using glob patterns. The program is written in C and uses libdw from elfutils to read DWARF information.
This is free and open source software.
Pure Maps - native map and navigation application for Linux - LinuxLinks
Pure Maps is a native map and navigation application for Linux that’s aimed particularly at mobile Linux platforms such as Sailfish OS and Ubuntu Touch.
The project continues the development of WhoGo Maps and gives users a flexible way to work with mapping, routing, and navigation services across supported Linux environments.
This is free and open source software.
Pulsemeeter - Linux audio routing and mixer application - LinuxLinks
Pulsemeeter is a Linux audio routing and mixer application that provides a graphical front end for PulseAudio’s routing capabilities and PipeWire setups.
It takes inspiration from Voicemeeter’s workflow, helping users create virtual audio devices, route audio between input and output devices, and manage mixer-style controls from one interface.
This is free and open source software.
lldap - light LDAP implementation - LinuxLinks
lldap is a lightweight authentication server for self-hosted environments that need LDAP-backed login without the complexity of a traditional directory service.
It provides a simplified, opinionated LDAP interface for authentication and user management, making it suitable for applications and identity components that can use LDAP as a user source. The project includes a browser-based administration interface and stores users, groups, memberships, and related data in SQL backends including SQLite, MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL.
This is free and open source software.
Mermaid - generate diagrams from markdown-like text - LinuxLinks
Mermaid is a JavaScript-based diagramming and charting tool that lets you create and maintain visualisations using Markdown-inspired syntax.
It’s aimed at keeping diagrams close to documentation and development workflows, so they’re easier to version, review, update, and embed across websites, documentation platforms, and supported applications.
This is free and open source software.
Sonusmix - GTK4 audio routing and device management application - LinuxLinks
Sonusmix is a GTK4 audio routing and device management application for PipeWire.
It’s designed to help users create virtual audio devices, route sound between applications and hardware, and manage application audio streams from a single interface. The project aims to provide workflows familiar to users of Voicemeeter and Pulsemeeter while integrating with the Linux desktop and other PipeWire audio tools.
This is free and open source software.
PMRP-NG - terminal internet radio player - LinuxLinks
Internet radio, often referred to as web radio, streaming radio, or online radio, is a digital audio service that streams over the Internet.
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
PMRP-NG is a lightweight terminal internet radio player for Linux and macOS that uses Radio-Browser to provide searchable access to a large, dynamically updated catalogue of online radio stations. The program is a Bash script built around common command-line tools, using fzf for interactive station selection, jq for processing station data, and mpv for stream playback.
toofan - minimal, lightning-fast typing TUI - LinuxLinks
toofan is a terminal typing practice tool built around a lightweight text user interface.
It’s designed for keyboard practice directly from the command line, with sessions, results, profile data, and configuration stored locally under the user’s configuration directory.
This is free and open source software.