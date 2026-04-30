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Games: Python, Tetris, Counter-Strike 2, and More
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Build a simple quiz game in Python
Believing the best way to learn programming is by doing it, author Sean McManus penned this tutorial showing you how to build a simple quiz, talking you through the code at an entry-level pace. Pass this article on to someone who is keen but unsure where to start on their coding journey.
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Jason Becker ☛ After avoiding trivia for a long time, we stumbled into the wrong (right?) bar
Elsa and I went to get some tacos down the street because we realized we had $16 of rewards in the Toast app. It turns out, Monday night is trivia night and this was the first night of a new 15 night season.
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Idiomdrottning ☛ Tetris Plus, level 84 (Game Boy version)
With slowmo+tapping, yes, I can beat it pretty consistenly. With only slomo or only tapping, I can’t. It seemed as if I was doing even worse with the tapping than holding actually since you need to tap in the right frame or something I dunno. I believe if I set up RetroArch to have turbofire on the D-pad (especially down), I might be able to do it without the slomo but I didn’t try that since I was like “okay yeah I can do it tool-assisted, I aready know that, I don’t need to try a different tool”.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Cache arrives in Counter-Strike 2 while Valve continue working on ANIMGRAPH 2 | GamingOnLinux
A return of a classic, the popular Cache map has finally returned with the latest Counter-Strike 2 update that's out now.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ dbrand of course already have Steam Controller skins | GamingOnLinux
Ahead of the public release of the new Steam Controller next week, dbrand have announced they've got skins ready for you to customize it. There's quite a lot of them too, as dbrand announced 44 different skins of varying prices for you to pick from.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix updated to fix HELLDIVERS 2 on Linux / SteamOS systems | GamingOnLinux
HELLDIVERS 2 from Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation Publishing had a major update released, which broke it on Linux / SteamOS systems but Valve fixed it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam update adds battery indicator for wireless gamepads, quick chat, remote downloads management and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the latest Steam Client update for all platforms, bringing with it some major new features and bug fixes ready for the new Steam Controller.