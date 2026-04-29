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Slop is a Flop: Google's Own Slop Thinks Google's ChromeOS is "Mobile Operating System"!
Today I amused myself by checking what "AI" (slop) tab on Google says when searching for "Tux Machines". Slop is notorious for sounding authoritative and confident (good grammar at the very least), Google's slop also provides citations, but then there are "hallucinations" (faults, errors, mistakes, lies) dished out together with what a real site, composed by actual humans who understand what they talk about, would manage to avoid. Consider this first permutation (I didn't check a second time):
This suggests that Google's own ChromeOS is for phones. Weird. Google seems to "know" little about its very own systems!
There are also minor errors along the way there; for instance, as we're run by a large community and donations have not been sought for a very long time, there is an obvious falsehood there. The site is run and funded by volunteers who offer time, pay bills etc.
Please do not rely on slop for anything. Slop gets things wrong and it's not always obvious what it gets wrong. Instead, go directly to sites that know what they are talking about. █