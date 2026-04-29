news
Standards/Consortia: GPS, Email, SVGs
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Hackaday ☛ The GPS III Rollout Is Almost Complete, But What Is It?
But in the coming years, that’s finally going to change. Just last week, the tenth GPS III satellite was placed in orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once it’s properly configured and operational, it will join its peers to form the first complete “block” of third-generation GPS satellites. Over the next decade, as many as 22 revised GPS III satellites are slated to take their position over the Earth, eventually replacing all of the aging satellites that billions of people currently rely on.
So what new capabilities do these third-generation GPS satellites offer, and why has it taken so long to implement needed upgrades in such a critical system?
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Mandaris Moore ☛ Ed25519 DKIM Support: Which Providers Accept Modern (and Weak) Keys?
I use Fastmail for my mail service and it was nice that it was mentioned in this article. I'm going to have to add reviewing my post about BIMI to my list of things to do.
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BoingBoing ☛ Europe's USB-C charger rules come into force
From April 28, all devices sold in the 27-nation bloc must have the right slot and the right thingimajig. The rationale was to reduce e-waste and make live easier for consumers. American tech companies vigorously opposed the new rules, especially Apple, and the U.S. has not followed suit. But with the rules looming, USB-C has already emerged as the international standard for newfangled contraptions.
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Saurabh "Sam" Khawase ☛ Email is crazy
I come across email systems routinely during my day job and often wonder how email works under the hood. This blog post is a result of my foray into that land.
Email is one of the most successful communication technologies ever built and Billions1 of emails are sent each day. Almost half of them are spam, and a quarter of them are marketing emails. Nonetheless a big chunk is transactional emails like password resets, notifications, alerts etc. The beauty of email is that it just works despite the insane complexities that power the email infrastructure.
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Thomas Weber ☛ The woes of sanitizing SVGs
Scratch has a long history of SVG-related vulnerabilities. The source of these is that Scratch parses user-generated (ie. attacker-controlled) content into an &svg> element and appends it into the main document for various operations (eg. measuring SVG bounding box in a more reliable way than viewbox or width/height).
No matter how briefly the SVG remains in the main document, this is an inherently unsafe operation. Scratch's approach to making this safe has been to build increasingly complex infrastructure around parsing the SVG and the markup within to remove dangerous parts.