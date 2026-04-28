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Steam Client Now Lets You Manage Downloads on Remote Steam Clients
The new Steam Client update adds a new Remote Downloads Management feature that lets you manage downloads on Remote Steam Clients from the downloads page, while the App Details page now provides the same options and statuses for remote clients as the local client. Valve says that both the local and remote clients must be updated to the new version to enable this feature.
The Big Picture Mode received quite some attention lately as the new Steam Client update introduces a battery indicator for wireless gamepads into the header, a new quick chat feature for Steam Deck, and an updated Store main menu option to let you navigate to the Steam Store home page instead of the Great On Deck hub.