news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Darren Goossens ☛ mTCP
Well, how good is mTCP?
It’s a networking suite for DOS, including FreeDOS. It includes, but is not limited to: [...]
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Zed ☛ Zed is 1.0
Owning every layer of our stack lets us take Zed places that no one building on borrowed foundations can go, but we knew from the beginning that it wasn't going to be an easy path. Thanks to years of hard work by our team and community, Zed is closer than ever to that ideal tool we set out to create. We've added a ton of capabilities while remaining true to our core ethos of craft and performance, and hundreds of thousands of developers now rely on Zed to ship software each day. That's part of what gives us the confidence to declare version 1.0.
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AI is the final frontier of Copyleft [Ed: Stefano Maffulli, who was paid by Microsoft to attack the GPL using slop apologism, is now doing this (he's in OIN, which protects software patents)]
By democratizing the ability to write, refactor, and understand code, AI provides the technical enforcement of the freedoms that the GPL could only provide legally. The first liberation gave us the code; the second liberation gives us the mastery of it. The “tyranny of the vendor” is finally meeting its match, not in a courtroom, but in the prompt. The hack is complete.
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Tiered Memory Protection with Memory QoS
On behalf of SIG Node, we are pleased to announce updates to the Memory QoS feature (alpha) in Kubernetes v1.36. Memory QoS uses the cgroup v2 memory controller to give the kernel better guidance on how to treat container memory. It was first introduced in v1.22 and updated in v1.27. In Kubernetes v1.36, we're introducing: opt-in memory reservation, tiered protection by QoS class, observability metrics, and kernel-version warning for
memory.high.
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Applications
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Linux Links ☛ AetherSDR – Linux-native client for FlexRadio Systems transceivers
AetherSDR is a Linux-native client for FlexRadio Systems transceivers that communicates directly using the SmartSDR protocol.
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It's FOSS ☛ Good News! AI-first Warp Terminal is Now Open Source [Ed: Good News? If finally on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and it promotes slop, is this a good thing?]
Years after the idea was first floated, Warp's dual MIT and AGPL-licensed code is finally on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Insights from the InstallFest 2026 Conference in Prague
Petr Valach from the Czech LibreOffice community writes: On the last weekend of March 2026, the regular InstallFest 2026 conference took place. Here is a summary of the news and insights we gained at the event.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Pedro ☛ On self-hosting
I think I’m done trying to self-host things for now.
I have lots of small (and not so small) apps that I’d like to self-host, especially because many of the apps you use nowadays have shifted from being something you download and install to something you need to host somewhere. Either in some company cloud, where you pay a subscription fee, or something free and open source. And there are lots of things like that I’d like to host.
But every time I plan for that, it never quite works out. The main reason? Time.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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RFA ☛ Satellite imagery reveals increased activity at North Korean nuclear complex
The imagery shows new buildings and plumes of steam in previously inactive areas of the complex, which lies roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of the capital.
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Open Access/Content
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Ted Nyman ☛ High Performance Git
High Performance Git: PDF Edition
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