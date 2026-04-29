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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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ufetch - system profiler - LinuxLinks
ufetch is a small system information utility for Unix-like operating systems.
It consists of platform-specific shell scripts that print concise system details alongside ASCII artwork, with separate scripts provided for systems such as Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, Gentoo, macOS, NixOS, OpenBSD, Raspbian, Void, and a generic Linux target.
This is free and open source software.
Quran Reader - native GNOME application - LinuxLinks
Quran Reader is a native GNOME application for reading the Quran. Built with Python, GTK4, and libadwaita, it offers both a traditional page-based Mushaf view and an ayah-by-ayah text view with Arabic text alongside the Sahih International English translation.
The application is designed for desktop use and can work offline after its one-time text database setup.
This is software released in the public domain.
ocloc - Rust command-line utility that counts lines of code - LinuxLinks
ocloc is a Rust command-line utility that counts lines of code across a codebase and presents the results in a clear, high-performance report.
It’s positioned as a modern alternative to cloc, with support for fast parallel analysis, detailed statistics, and a diff mode that can compare changes between Git references for CI and review workflows.
This is free and open source software.
gitpane - multi-repo Git workspace dashboard - LinuxLinks
gitpane is a Rust-based terminal application that gives developers a workspace-level view of multiple Git repositories from a single interface.
Instead of checking each repository individually, it lets you monitor the overall state of your development workspace, inspect changes, browse commit history, and drill down into diffs and commit details directly from a text user interface.
This is free and open source software.
crystal-facet-uml - create diagrams - LinuxLinks
crystal-facet-uml is a desktop UML and SysML modeling application designed to document system and software architecture from multiple viewpoints.
It helps architects build a consistent set of diagrams by keeping element names, hierarchies, relationships, and shared model data aligned across the project, while storing that data in a JSON-based format that can be versioned alongside source code.
This is free and open source software.
FreeDV GUI - desktop application for amateur radio operators - LinuxLinks
FreeDV GUI is a desktop application for amateur radio operators that brings the FreeDV digital voice system to Linux, Windows, and macOS.
It lets you use a standard SSB transceiver for digital voice over HF, includes the RADE V1 waveform alongside legacy FreeDV modes, and provides integrated tools for audio setup, radio control, reporting, and logging.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll examine every aspect of this mini workstation in detail from a Linux perspective.
The CPU setup is a 12-core hybrid design. The CIX P1 has 4 Cortex-A720 big cores and 4 Cortex-A720 medium cores, and 4 small Cortex-A520 cores. The small cores clock up to 1.8 GHz. There’s also 12 MB shared L3 cache. The machine offers up to 45 TOPS of integrated AI performance.
BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initializing hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly. Stored on the motherboard, the BIOS is the first thing that springs into action when you power on a machine.
Selkies - Linux-native remote desktop and application streaming platform - LinuxLinks
Selkies is a Linux-native remote desktop and application streaming platform that uses WebRTC and an HTML5 client to deliver low-latency access to Linux X11 desktops from a modern web browser.
It’s aimed at self-hosted deployments on workstations, servers, containers, Kubernetes clusters, and Cloud/HPC environments, with a strong focus on interactive graphical workloads, remote applications, and GPU-accelerated sessions.
This is free and open source software.
Pulsar - yt-dlp GUI - LinuxLinks
Pulsar is a desktop media utility that wraps yt-dlp and ffmpeg in a polished graphical interface.
It’s designed to simplify media acquisition and post-processing, letting users add URLs to a queue, monitor transfer progress, and work with downloaded media through integrated conversion and compression tools.
This is free and open source software.