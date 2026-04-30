LWN on Linux Kernel and Security

One of the more significant changes in the 7.0 kernel release is to use the lazy-preemption mode by default in the CPU scheduler. The scheduler developers have wanted to reduce the number of preemption modes for years, and lazy preemption looks like a step toward that goal. But then there came this report from Salvatore Dipietro that lazy preemption caused a 50% performance regression on a PostgreSQL benchmark. Investigation showed that the situation is not actually so grave, but the episode highlights just how sensitive some workloads can be to configuration changes; there may be surprises in store for other users as well.

One of the key decisions a CPU scheduler must make is when to remove a running process from the CPU to allow another to run. Preempting processes quickly when there is higher-priority work to do can produce quicker response times and, thus, lower latency. Aggressive preemption comes with a cost, though, in terms of the overall throughput of the system. Rapid switching of tasks can lead to more scheduler overhead, worse cache utilization, and more lock contention. It is hard to find a solution that works for every workload, a fact that has made it hard to remove the variety of preemption modes from the scheduler.