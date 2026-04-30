news
LWN on Linux Kernel and Security
-
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ The 7.0 scheduler regression that wasn't [LWN.net]
One of the more significant changes in the 7.0 kernel release is to use the lazy-preemption mode by default in the CPU scheduler. The scheduler developers have wanted to reduce the number of preemption modes for years, and lazy preemption looks like a step toward that goal. But then there came this report from Salvatore Dipietro that lazy preemption caused a 50% performance regression on a PostgreSQL benchmark. Investigation showed that the situation is not actually so grave, but the episode highlights just how sensitive some workloads can be to configuration changes; there may be surprises in store for other users as well.
One of the key decisions a CPU scheduler must make is when to remove a running process from the CPU to allow another to run. Preempting processes quickly when there is higher-priority work to do can produce quicker response times and, thus, lower latency. Aggressive preemption comes with a cost, though, in terms of the overall throughput of the system. Rapid switching of tasks can lead to more scheduler overhead, worse cache utilization, and more lock contention. It is hard to find a solution that works for every workload, a fact that has made it hard to remove the variety of preemption modes from the scheduler.
-
LWN ☛ The first half of the 7.1 merge window [LWN.net]
The 7.1 merge window opened on April 12 with the release of the 7.0 kernel. Since then, 3,855 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline repository for the next release. This merge window is thus just getting started, but there has still been a fair amount of interesting work moving into the mainline.
-
-
Security
-
LWN ☛ Dependency-cooldown discussions warm up [LWN.net]
Efforts to introduce malicious code into the open-source supply chain have been on the rise in recent years, and there is no indication that they will abate anytime soon. These attacks are often found quickly, but not quickly enough to prevent the compromised code from being automatically injected into other projects or code deployed by users where it can wreak havoc. One method of avoiding supply-chain attacks is to add a delay of a few days before pulling updates in what is known as a "dependency cooldown". That tactic is starting to find favor with users and some language ecosystem package managers. While this practice is considered a reasonable response by many, others are complaining that those employing dependency cooldowns are free-riding on the larger community by letting others take the risk.
-
LWN ☛ A more efficient implementation of Shor's algorithm [LWN.net]
Shor's algorithm is the main practical example of an algorithm that runs more quickly on a quantum computer than a classical computer — at least in theory. Shor's algorithm allows large numbers to be factored into their component prime factors quickly. In reality, existing quantum computers do not have nearly enough memory to factor interesting numbers using Shor's algorithm, despite decades of research. A new paper provides a major step in that direction, however. While still impractical on today's quantum computers, the recent discovery cuts the amount of memory needed to attack 256-bit elliptic-curve cryptography by a factor of 20. More interesting, however, is that the researchers chose to publish a zero-knowledge proof demonstrating that they know a quantum circuit that shows these improvements, rather than publishing the actual knowledge of how to do it.
-