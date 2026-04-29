news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Digital Restrictions (DRM)
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University of Toronto ☛ The easy way to switch my libvirt-based virtual machines to UEFI
I mentioned before that I've been switching some libvirt-based virtual machines to UEFI. I've recently had to do some more things there, which has led me to discover what's important about the XML parts of your libvirt machine definitions for this. Or at least, what's important if you use virt-manager to change things.
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Applications
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XDA ☛ After 20 years on macOS alone, Little Snitch just landed on Linux, and Windows still doesn’t have it
As great as Linux can be, there are certain things you don't really expect to happen in that space. A lot of apps come over from other platforms, but it's pretty rare for a macOS app to make its way over to Linux, especially one that uses a GUI and has been exclusively on Apple's platform for years.
But very recently, Little Snitch became one of those very rare examples. This network monitoring app has been a very useful tool for Mac users for years, but out of nowhere, it got its first Linux release last week, and it's pretty great.
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Instructionals/Technical
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Make Use Of ☛ I stopped dreading the terminal after finding these 4 tools
The terminal has a reputation for being intimidating, and it is not entirely undeserved. When you are just starting out, it feels like you need to memorize a hundred commands just to get anything done.
I've actually been using the terminal as a full-blown IDE, so I've come across a lot of tools that make the experience much easier, but I still have some favorites.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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XDA ☛ COSMIC desktop surprised me, because it’s the Linux DE I've been waiting for
Linux is a versatile operating system because each distribution gives it a unique spin. Distributions further adopt a desktop environment that adds a GUI on top of the Linux kernel. While there are many popular desktop environments like KDE, XFCE, GNOME, and more, nothing excites me more than COSMIC. I've tried numerous distros, each with one of the above-mentioned desktop environments or a custom/personalized one, but COSMIC is poles apart from them.
Pop!_OS ditched GNOME for COSMIC and now ships with it as a default desktop environment. It's a desktop environment that adopts modern technologies, is actually superior in performance, supports adequate customization, can handle tiling and floating windows, and doesn't look out of place.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: Ubuntu 26.04 ⭐️ [Ed: Microsofter reviewing "Linux"]
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