news
Programming Leftovers
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Rlang ☛ [R] How to change legend key size in ggplot2
In ggplot2, the legend keys (the symbols next to the labels) usually inherit their size and appearance from the layers in the plot.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Looking at human.json
Back in the mystical early 2000s, the world was introduced to the idea of FOAF, or Friend of a Friend. I always pronounced it like LOAF, but that could have been wrong. The perils of only having read something. But I digress.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 649
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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Education
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Sacha Chua ☛ Emacs beginner resources
Welcome to Emacs! Thank you for considering this strange and wonderful text editor. Here are some resources that can help you on your journey.
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Rlang ☛ “Introduction to R, Regression, and the rms Package”: short course by Frank Harrell
On May 11th 2026, Professor Frank Harrell with lead a workshop, Introduction to R, Regression, and the rms Package, covering foundational R and RStudio skills, linear and multiple regression concepts, and an introduction to the rms package for model fitting and diagnostics. It also introduces a reproducible workflow using Quarto, with a case study demonstration typical for empirical research. This one-day virtual course is offered through Instats.
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