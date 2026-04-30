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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2026



Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 9 - Major developments, lots of news —

There were way too many problems for my peaceful Titan setup this time around. Gaming snags, repo issues, broken networking and unattended upgrades complications, KVM module nonsense. In a way, the charger going a-wonk is the least of my woes, because such things can happen. The software side of things is less excusable. Remember, I'm using an LTS. And it's not even 24.04, it's the older 22.04. Effectively, four years down the road, we still have tons of unnecessary issues that shouldn't affect the supposedly stable long-term release. I mean, seriously.

That said, I was happy to be able to resolve all of these, most of all, my Steam Proton and much needed ArmA 3 compatibility. For some reason, this calmed me down, and made the whole endeavor easier to cope with. Yes, I did somewhat complicate my own life with the IRQ masking, then again, I wouldn't be doing it if not for the silly system freezes as a pointless consequence of various firmware and kernel patches. Also, having charger issues isn't quite something you would expect. But here we are. All in all, I'm cautiously happy.

And with that, I'd like to conclude my ninth report. Stay tuned for the updates. Hopefully, one day, I will also be able to get Assetto Corsa running. Because, other than that, in between the glitches and the regressions, my Titan setup is quite cushty. Complicated but nice. An eventful article, as promised. Anyway, see ya. Bye bye for now, me hearties.