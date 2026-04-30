Forlinx UP4 – A 40×40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.