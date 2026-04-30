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Forlinx UP4 – A 40×40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options
Quoting: Forlinx UP4 - A 40x40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options - CNX Software —
The FET-MX9352-UP4 targets industrial applications, the FET3568-UP4 high-performance edge AI, the FET3562J-UP4 industrial AI and vision, the GET527N-UP4 high-performance edge computing, and the FET536-UP4 industrial AI and vision.
Software support also varies. Forlinx lists Linux 5.10.198 + Qt 5.15.8 for the T536 module, Linux 5.15.104 + Qt 5.12.5 for the T527N SoM, Linux 6.1.36 + Qt 6.5.0 for the NXP module, Linux 5.10.160 + Qt 5.15.8 for the RK3568 module, and Linux 5.10.198 + Qt 5.15 for the RK3562 SoM. Unsurprisingly, NXP has the most recent software package.