Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, MozPhab, and Bugs in Firefox

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice until now.

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPC-T6 Plus, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The platform integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed interfaces, supporting applications such as edge computing, networking, and multimedia processing.

Crowd Supply recently featured the MiciMike Home Mini Drop-In PCB, an open hardware replacement for the first-generation Google Home Mini that enables fully local Home Assistant voice control. It installs without case modifications or soldering, reusing the original hardware.

Geniatech has shared information about the AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 AI accelerator modules based on the NXP Ara240 NPU. Both designs target edge inference workloads, offering up to 40 TOPS of INT8 performance for applications such as computer vision, transformer models, and generative AI.

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026, so that they can focus more on fixing bugs than shipping newer features.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.2, the LibreOffice 26.2.3 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.05 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. This should provide AerynOS with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and various other enhancements.

Coming two months after Wireshark 4.6.4, the Wireshark 4.6.5 release is here to update support for the AFP, AIN, ANSI_TCAP, ASAM CMP, ATN-ULCS, BEEP, BGP, BT HCI, BT HCI ISO, BT-DHT, CAMEL, ChargingASE, CMIP, COSEM, DAP, Darwin, DCP ETSI, DECT NR+, DISP, DMX, DNS, E1AP, E2AP, F1AP, FC-SWILS, Frame, FTAM, GLOW, GNW, GOOSE, and GPRSCDR protocols.

The new Steam Client update adds a new Remote Downloads Management feature that lets you manage downloads on Remote Steam Clients from the downloads page, while the App Details page now provides the same options and statuses for remote clients as the local client. Valve says that both the local and remote clients must be updated to the new version to enable this feature.

According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.

Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.