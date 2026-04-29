news
Games: Proton Experimental, ZSNES, Wanderburg, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Facepunch launches s-box, the highly anticipated successor to Garry's Mod | GamingOnLinux
s&box from Facepunch is the spiritual successor to Garry's Mod. Built with Source 2, it's a full game creation platform that's quite a lot closer to Roblox.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental and Proton 11 Beta updated to fix issues with the EA App | GamingOnLinux
Valve released a small tweak update to both Proton Experimental and the Proton 11 Beta, bringing in an update to help with the EA App.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The popular ZSNES emulator returns as SUPER ZSNES with enhanced features | GamingOnLinux
Two original developers of the Nintendo emulator ZSNES have returned with a new project, SUPER ZSNES - a fitting name don't you think? I remember way back, ZSNES was pretty much the go-to when it came to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Fun to see a return for the classic.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Castle-on-wheels medieval roguelike battler Wanderburg arrives this Summer | GamingOnLinux
It's not entirely clear exactly when it will release other than "later this summer", but Wanderburg is a game that simply needs to be on your radar. Written about here on GamingOnLinux back in February, I instantly fell in love with this one after trying the demo.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes launches May 11 | GamingOnLinux
Publisher Dotemu have revealed their space strategy game Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is now set to release May 11th. Developed by Alt Shift, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes builds on their previous game, Crying Suns.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Clever engineering roguelike Rogue Voltage 1.0 arrives May 1st | GamingOnLinux
One of the most unique and unusual roguelike deck-builders around, Rogue Voltage is set to leave Early Access on May 1st.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Schedule I dev confirms they're working on gamepad support and Steam Deck certification | GamingOnLinux
The popular drug sim Schedule I that's currently in Early Access is going to get easier to play exactly how you want it with an upcoming update.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Zenless Zone Zero is heading to Steam in Q2 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Another of those popular anime from HoYoverse / miHoYo is heading to Steam, with Zenless Zone Zero set for release sometime in Q2 2026.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve have plans for the Steam Deck 2, plus a brief Steam Machine / Steam Frame update | GamingOnLinux
The good news is that the Steam Deck 2 is still firmly within Valve's plans, the bad news is that there's no date for it yet. As expected really, Valve aren't going to be giving any truly firm details on a Steam Deck 2 yet, especially while they're still struggling to get the Steam Machine and Steam Frame out the door.