news
Most Linux regret is actually distro regret, and you probably gave up too soon
Quoting: Most Linux regret is actually distro regret, and you probably gave up too soon —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
Let's say I'm introducing ice cream to an alien. I get a cone, put a dollop of vanilla ice cream onto it, and hand it over. The alien gives the ice cream a lick, says it doesn't like the flavor, and then states that, as a result, ice cream just isn't for them. Of course, people wouldn't allow the alien to believe that all ice creams taste bad because it didn't like the vanilla flavor; instead, they'd recommend different flavors of ice creams and all the different forms it can take until the alien finds the one it likes the most.
Linux is very much the same. There are a ton of different 'flavors' of Linux, and each distro can use a wide range of desktop environments that change things up even more. However, people giving Linux a try will sometimes give one distro a try, dislike it, and then chalk it up as a Linux-wide problem. The problem is, most of the time, a problem with Linux is actually a problem with the distro, but people aren't sticking around long enough to realise that.