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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2026



Quoting: After years of Linux, I tried GhostBSD and found it incredibly stable - and nearly unbreakable | ZDNET —

GhostBSD has had many changes over the years. When GhostBSD was first released, it was based on FreeBSD. In 2018, the developers decided they would switch it up and rebase the OS on TrueOS. Then, in 2020, TrueOS called it quits, and GhostBSD decided to migrate back to FreeBSD.

This shift was the right choice. First off, FreeBSD is an outstanding OS that has come a very long way. In fact, the latest FreeBSD was the first time I'd ever considered BSD as an option for everyday use. FreeBSD is rock-solid (like most BSDs) because it's a complete system. Unlike Linux, which only provides a kernel and drivers (with third parties adding the remaining bits), FreeBSD gives you everything.