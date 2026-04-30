Digging into drama at The Document Foundation

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.

Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.

According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.

The new Steam Client update adds a new Remote Downloads Management feature that lets you manage downloads on Remote Steam Clients from the downloads page, while the App Details page now provides the same options and statuses for remote clients as the local client. Valve says that both the local and remote clients must be updated to the new version to enable this feature.

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Digging into drama at The Document Foundation

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2026



The Document Foundation (TDF) is the nonprofit entity behind the LibreOffice productivity suite. Most of the time, the software takes the spotlight, but that has changed in the past few weeks, and not for pleasant reasons. TDF has revoked foundation membership status from about 30 people who work for or have contracting status with Collabora. In response, Collabora has announced plans to focus on a " entirely new, cut-down, differentiated Collabora Office " project and reduce its involvement with LibreOffice. TDF's representatives claim that its actions were necessary to maintain the foundation's nonprofit status, while other community members assert that this is part of a power grab. The facts seem to indicate that there are legitimate issues to be addressed, but it is unclear that TDF needed to go so far as to disenfranchise all Collabora-affiliated contributors.

Membership and contribution

Understanding the current dispute requires going into the weeds of the foundation's governance, and its relationship with Collabora. TDF is a Stiftung, a type of nonprofit foundation, that was incorporated in Berlin in 2012. The foundation's objective is to support the development of open-source office software and to promote its use. To facilitate that, TDF holds LibreOffice assets such as its trademarks, as well as funds to support development, put on community events, and so forth.

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