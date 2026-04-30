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Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support
Coming two months after Wireshark 4.6.4, the Wireshark 4.6.5 release is here to update support for the AFP, AIN, ANSI_TCAP, ASAM CMP, ATN-ULCS, BEEP, BGP, BT HCI, BT HCI ISO, BT-DHT, CAMEL, ChargingASE, CMIP, COSEM, DAP, Darwin, DCP ETSI, DECT NR+, DISP, DMX, DNS, E1AP, E2AP, F1AP, FC-SWILS, Frame, FTAM, GLOW, GNW, GOOSE, and GPRSCDR protocols.
Numerous vulnerabilities have been patched in this release due to a recent trend in AI-assisted vulnerability reports. These include infinite loops with the DLMS/COSEM, GNW, OpenFlow v5, OpenFlow v6, RPKI-Router, UDS, and USB HID protocol dissectors, SMB2, MBIM, and TLS dissectors, as well as possible code execution with the TLS and RDP dissectors, profile importer, and SBC codec support, a Sharkd utility memory leak, and numerous crashes.