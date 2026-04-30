news
Nyarch Linux – anime-themed Linux distribution
Quoting: Nyarch Linux - anime-themed Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Nyarch Linux is an anime-themed Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It’s basically a normal Arch install with extra tooling and customizations.
Nyarch provides a highly customized desktop experience with preinstalled applications, theming tools, and opinionated defaults aimed at users who want a playful, media-friendly system rather than a conventional general-purpose distribution.
The project offers GNOME and KDE Plasma editions, with desktop layouts, visual themes, bundled software, and customization utilities designed to give Nyarch Linux a distinctive out-of-the-box identity.
This is free and open source software.