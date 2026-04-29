news
Development Leftovers
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Jonathan Almeida: Rebase all WIPs to the latest upstream head
A small pet-peeve with fetching the latest main on jujutsu is that I like to move all my WIP patches to the new one. That's also nice because jj doesn't make me fix the conflicts immediately!
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Kiran Chauhan ☛ Let's Build Image Viewer
This is the first article in the series of the articles where are are going to build Image viewer - imager. The idea is simple, we will create a minimal image viewer program and then extend the functionalities of it via "extension articles". Let's see how things will go! I'll update the following list as I publish the article(s) in this series.
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Kevin McDonald ☛ Building APIs with Contracts
Imagine a real-world scenario where the backend team renames a userId field to user_id and deploys their changes. Instantly, the frontend checkout process breaks in production because the API had no strict enforcement to catch the mismatch.
This is where contract-based APIs come in. A contract-based API is one where the schema is defined first in a formal specification, and both client and server are generated or validated against that contract. They reduce ambiguity and enforce consistency across services.
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Jonas Hietala ☛ Moving private repositories to Bitbucket
Long overdue, I recently moved my private repositories from Github to Bitbucket. Github is great of course and they even gave me a free students account and I still host all my public repositories there. Still, Bitbucket has unlimited free private repositories for up to 5 users which is a much better pricing model. And Bitbucket is pretty awesome as well, they’re posting a lot on hacker news, my favourite place on the web. That’s where the final push came from anyway.
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Jonas Hietala ☛ From GitHub to Codeberg/Forgejo
One part of my GitHub aversion is me being anti the big American tech corporations for ideological reasons. I’d like to reduce my usage and dependence of Google/Facebook/Apple/Microsoft/Amazon etc where I can and moving away from GitHub fits that goal nicely.
The other reason is GitHub’s enshittification. GitHub has been slow and slightly buggy for years and it’s not getting better. They push out badly planned features while shipping this kind of code in GitHub actions runner: [...]
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Buttondown LLC ☛ Illegal vs Unwanted States • Buttondown
An illegal state is a state we never want our system to be in. An unwanted state is a state we don't want to stay in. Many states that we wish were illegal are actually unwanted.
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Ted Nyman ☛ High Performance Git
Git looks like a version-control tool. It is also a content-addressed database, a filesystem cache, a graph walker, and a transfer protocol.
This book is about those layers and the performance costs of each one. It starts with objects, refs, the index, and history traversal, then moves outward into packfiles, maintenance, sparse working trees, partial clone, transport, repository scale, diagnosis, configuration, and recovery.
It is written for engineers who need Git to stay fast as repositories, histories, and teams get larger: build and CI engineers, monorepo owners, developer-experience teams, and the people who wind up debugging strange Git behavior when the easy explanations stop working.
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Abhijith PA: Patience could've saved me time.
If I had been patient, it would have saved me time. One such instance is following.
From my early blogs, you might know I am using mutt to do email. Just after I get along with mutt, I started using notmuch. Because limit search in mutt is always a pain when you have multiple folders. And what better tool out there than notmuch-mutt to bind both these.
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R / R-Script
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Rlang ☛ March 2026 Top 40 New CRAN Packages
Three hundred seventy-one of the new packages submitted to CRAN in March were still there in mid-April. Here are my Top 40 picks in fifteen categories: Causal Inference, Computational Methods, Data, Ecology, Health Technology Assessment, Mathematics, Medical Statistics, Probability Programming, Public Health, Risk Analysis, Statistics, Time Series, Utilities, and Visualization.
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