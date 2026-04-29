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GNU/Linux Myths and Sceptics of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
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Make Use Of ☛ These 4 Linux myths kept me from trying it for years
We have a lot of folks here on the MUO team that love and adore Linux like it was their firstborn child. There are many, many reasons to love the operating system, but even in 2026, there are some strange myths that make Linux feel like this mythical being that requires a degree in Linuxology to understand how to use it. I'll be the first to admit that I fell for many of these myths for far too long.
But after using Linux on a Chromebook that I converted into a Home Assistant server, I've learned that it's an incredibly competent operating system. You don't need to hack the mainframe to change your wallpaper, as the memes say, and I'm sad that it took me this long to realize Linux is actually incredible for most daily tasks.
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XDA ☛ I regret switching to Linux, even though I wanted to love it
For as long as I can remember, Linux has been considered the golden goose for tech enthusiasts. Back in my university days, I started to toy around with Ubuntu, but I never dedicated as much time to it as I could have. I decided to give it another go recently, lured by the promises of an open-source operating system that required minimal system resources. And while I tried to love Linux, I just couldn't bring myself to use it as my daily driver for several reasons.
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XDA ☛ I stopped recommending most Linux desktops, and here’s what I tell people to use instead
Whenever someone decides to make the switch to Linux, they're immediately faced with the burden of choosing which distribution and which desktop environment to use. I've always had several distro recommendations at the ready, depending on the type of person who was adopting Linux: Linux Mint for casual Windows users, Ubuntu for people that want things to just work, and Arch Linux for power users that want maximum control. Fedora and some others are also safe choices for most people.
I used to approach desktop environments with that same level of nuance: Xfce for minimalists, Cinnamon for Windows refugees, and KDE or GNOME as solid picks for pretty much anyone. But I've simplified that advice recently and consolidated my recommendations to KDE and GNOME only. The gap between these two desktop giants and the less popular choices has done nothing but widen over the last few years, and I don't feel confident recommending the niche options anymore.