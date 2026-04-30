In Rust, types either possess a constant size known at compile time, or a dynamically calculated size known at run time.

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The two existing categories of type, colloquially called "sized" and "unsized", might seem to cover all of the possibilities. Unfortunately, some architectures are quite strange. For example, BPF programs can use "compile once — run everywhere" (CO-RE) relocations to adapt programs to different kernel versions. In such a program, the size and layout of a structure may be unknown at compile time, but effectively static at run time. This puts those structures between Rust's existing classes: accesses can't be reduced to offsets at compile time, but some of the same optimizations used for static offsets apply. Currently, Rust programs targeting BPF are simply not allowed to use CO-RE relocations — a substantial limitation that the Rust developers would like to relax if possible.

Another example comes from the vector extensions for Arm and RISC-V. These extensions define "single instruction, multiple data" (SIMD) instructions that operate over registers of a CPU-dependent size; the same instruction could correspond to 128-bit, 256-bit, or 512-bit registers depending on the specific CPU being used. Rust has support for working with these extensions through some built-in functions, but could potentially generate better code by exploiting the fact that the size of the relevant registers doesn't change at run time.