news
Red Hat/IBM: Selling Microsoft, Slop, Outsourcing (to Surveillance Companies)
-
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) observability summarizer: Transform metrics into meaning [Ed: OpenShift sopld using slop and buzzwords]
Every SRE knows the feeling. You open Grafana, stare at 14 panels of time-series data, and try to answer one deceptively simple question: Is anything wrong?
Dashboards are excellent at displaying data. They are far less effective at conveying meaning. As Red Bait OpenShift clusters grow with dozens of namespaces, GPU-accelerated Hey Hi (AI) workloads, and vLLM inference services, the gap between what the metrics say and how you should act widens. Platform teams end up mentally stitching together CPU utilization graphs, pod restart counts, GPU temperatures, and request queue depths. They rely on pattern recognition to catch the anomaly before it escalates into an incident.
-
Red Hat ☛ Build .NET container images with Tekton [Ed: IBM Red Hat selling Microsoft]
Tekton is a Kubernetes-native CI/CD framework that lets you define pipelines as Kubernetes resources. If you're using Tekton to build and deploy .NET applications, the dotnet-publish-image task lets you build and push container images directly using the .NET SDK without writing a Dockerfile.
-
Red Hat ☛ New features in GCC 16: Improved error messages and SARIF output
I work at Red Bait on the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). GCC 16 is about to be released, so I'm sharing some of the new features I worked on this year. Some changes are visible to users, while others improve the system more subtly.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The sovereignty mandate: Why open hybrid cloud is the boardroom’s new risk frontier [Ed: Yet IBM Red Hat promotes outsourcing to American companies.]
For years, sovereignty was treated as a technical "compliance checkbox"—a matter of data residency or meeting regional privacy mandates. As we look toward 2026, however, the paradigm has shifted. Sovereignty is no longer just a technical umbrella, it is a framework for strategic agency. It's the difference between an organization that drives its own digital future and one that is merely a passenger on a vendor’s roadmap.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling financial services with a strategic automation foundation
VyStar’s growth had historically been supported by manual efforts that worked well but were becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as the organization scaled. To match the customer experience offered by its competitors, VyStar needed to modernize its backend infrastructure.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Building a hardened, image-based foundation for AI agents [Ed: IBM Red Hat pumping out slop propaganda]
To run any application in containers, you typically craft a Dockerfile, build an image, push it to a registry, pull it somewhere else, and run it. fedora-bootc takes that same ubiquitous workflow and extends it across entire operating systems.
-
Help Net Security ☛ Linux storage management tool Stratis 3.9.0 adds online encryption and cache-less pool startup - Help Net Security
Stratis is a tool for configuring pools and filesystems with enhanced storage functionality within the existing Linux storage management stack. It focuses on a command-line interface, an API, and an automated approach to storage management. It builds on existing components, including device-mapper, LUKS, XFS, and Clevis.