LWN: Remembering Seth Nickell and In Memoriam: Tomáš Kalibera

LWN has received the sad news that Seth Nickell passed away, on April 16, from his father, Eric Nickell:

Many of you knew Seth from his work in the GNOME Usability Project, but his roots in that community trace back to his high school years. As a father of a high school junior, I remember being terrified when he flashed the hard drive of a computer he purchased for himself with this weird "Linux" thing. And I was a bit awed by the college application essay he wrote about open source and Linus Torvalds.

It was his interest in packet radio that drew him into working with the Linux AX.25 HOWTO as a high schooler, and from there to his focus on making the Linux desktop work for everyone.

The family plans to share news of a memorial at a later time. He will be deeply missed.