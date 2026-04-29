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Downtime Tomorrow
An operating system (OS) upgrade if not replacement (in case we have upgrade problems) will be attempted tomorrow starting around midday BST. We hope that to visitors of Techrights no disruption will be visible. In IRC, some downtime is almost guaranteed; the question is, how long.
We're always striving to be on top of security/patching etc. That's why this upgrade is important. If we end up not publishing for a bit or not being online for a few hours, don't worry. We have some contingencies in case the upgrade goes wrong. █
Image source: Walburgis Night