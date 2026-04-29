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today's howtos
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How to Upgrade FunOS 25.10 to FunOS 26.04 LTS
Upgrading your system ensures you get the latest features, improved performance, and long-term support. This guide will walk you step by step through upgrading FunOS 25.10 to FunOS 26.04 LTS, which is based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install MATE Desktop in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
This tutorial shows how to install the full mate desktop environment in Ubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon. Due to lack of maintainers, there’s no official MATE flavor (aka Ubuntu MATE) release for Ubuntu 26.04. If you want, it’s however easy to install this MATE desktop environment to turn your Ubuntu to “Ubuntu MATE 26.04”.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome Web Browser on Ubuntu 26.04
Step-by-step instructions for installing Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 26.04 with the official .deb package, plus update, default browser, and uninstall steps.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 26.04
Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 26.04 with the official .deb package, then launch, update, troubleshoot, or remove it from the command line.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 26.04
Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 26.04 from the Ubuntu multiverse repository, add the Extension Pack, and fix common kernel module or Secure Boot issues.
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Linux Links ☛ PMRP-NG – terminal internet radio player
Internet radio, often referred to as web radio, streaming radio, or online radio, is a digital audio service that streams over the Internet.
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Linux Links ☛ hist-rs – high-throughput CLI to count unique lines
hist-rs is a Rust command-line utility built for high-throughput line-oriented text processing.
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TecMint ☛ How to Build a Fast VPN Server with WireGuard on Debian 13
Most sysadmins still reach for OpenVPN out of habit, but these days that often means accepting a slower tunnel, managing a certificate authority, and dealing with a config file that can run to 50 lines before you’ve done anything meaningful.
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TecMint ☛ 10 Linux Terminal Shortcuts to Stop Retyping Commands
You type a long apt command to install a package, hit Enter, and the terminal shows back Permission denied. So you arrow-up, jump to the beginning of the line, type sudo, and hit Enter again.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Running multiple containers by hand quickly turns into a maintenance problem.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You downloaded an .AppImage file, double-clicked it on your fresh Ubuntu 26.04 desktop, and absolutely nothing happened.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Step-by-Step)
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (“Resolute”) does not ship Flatpak by default.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ExifTool on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install and Use Snapd on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you have just upgraded to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and want a proper GUI for managing containers, Docker Desktop is the right tool for the job.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Contao on AlmaLinux 10
If you want to install Contao on AlmaLinux 10, you are making a solid choice on both ends.
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