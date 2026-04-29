news
Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware Projects
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Devices
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Security Week ☛ Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Face Hacking Risks to Security and Rider Safety
Researchers at Bureau Veritas Cybersecurity discovered that electric motorcycles from US-based Zero Motorcycles are affected by a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to connect to a vehicle over Bluetooth. The security hole, tracked as CVE-2026-1354, affects firmware version 44 and earlier.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ NanoPC-T6 Plus brings RK3588 to compact SBC with dual 2.5GbE
FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPC-T6 Plus, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The platform integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed interfaces, supporting applications such as edge computing, networking, and multimedia processing.
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Yubikeys are convenient for GNU/Linux login
I got myself a Yubikey recently, and I wanted to use it as a nice convenience to: [...]
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ MoreSense MS-07 – An ESP32-S3 indoor air quality monitor with SEN66 multisensor and Home Assistant support
MoreSense MS-07 indoor air quality monitor is built around the Sensirion SEN66 multisensor, powered by an ESP32-S3 microcontroller, and features a 3.5-inch capacitive IPS touchscreen for local data visualization and control. The MS-07 is a direct upgrade to the earlier MS-06, replacing the Sensirion SCD40 used for basic CO₂, temperature, and humidity measurement with the more advanced Sensirion SEN66 multisensor, which adds support for PM1.0, PM2.5, PM4.0, PM10, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
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CNX Software ☛ Rockchip RK3326-S quad-core Cortex-A35 SBC targets smart audio devices
Boardcon EM3326S is a single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3326-S quad-core Cortex-A35 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4 memory and 128GB eMMC flash. With a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker connector, Fast Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, the company says the board mainly targets smart audio applications. But it could certainly be used for a wider range of applications with RGB LCD and MIPI DSI display interfaces, MIPI CSI and DVP camera interfaces, an RS485 terminal block, a mini PCIe socket plus a SIM card slot for 4G LTE connectivity, and more.
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Arduino ☛ Power Pet: a VR companion at your side
What if your virtual pet wasn’t just pixels on a screen, but something you could actually reach out and touch?
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CNX Software ☛ What a difference two years make? Comparing SBC prices in 2024 and 2026
Looking back, 2024 feels like a golden year for single board computers, as the increasing price of RAM (and storage and other components) since late 2025 due to the Hey Hi (AI) demand has made those much less attractive, price/performance ratio-wise. We’ve already documented Raspberry Pi SBC price hikes, and after several increases, the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB went from $120 to $305, or a 154% change in price.
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C5-WIFI6-KIT dual-band WiFi IoT board offers up to 32MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, onboard or external WiFi antenna
Waveshare ESP32-C5-WIFI6-KIT development kit looks similar to the official Espressif Systems ESP32-C5-DevkitC-1 board, but offers a wider range of options, including different PSRAM and flash capacities, and onboard or external antenna selection. While the official devkit ships with 8MB PSRAM, 4MB SPI flash, and a PCB antenna, the Waveshare board is offered with up to 8MB PSRAM, 16MB or 32MB flash, and either a PCB and external antennas.
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Hackaday ☛ Can You 3D Print A Pinball Machine That’s Fun To Play?
It seems fair to say that pinball machines are among the most universally loved gaming systems known today, yet the full-sized ones are both very expensive and very large, while even the good quality table-sized ones tend to be on the expensive side. That raises the question of whether a fully 3D printed pinball machine could at all be fun and not just feel like a cheapo toy? A recent video by [Steven] from [3D Printer Academy] on YouTube makes here a compelling argument that it might actually be worth something to consider.
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Hackaday ☛ A Tube Amplifier That’s Oven Ready
The problem with tube based audio is that it has so often been hijacked by people for whom the bragging rights of having a tube amplifier outweigh the benefits, or the sheer fun of building the thing. [Bettina Neumryr] makes a speciality of building projects featured in old electronics magazines, and her latest, a tube amplifier from 1955, is a fantastic antidote to the gold-plated silliness of audiophile tube amplifiers.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Commodore releases the 64C Ultimate!
I love a good synchronicity! I was literally just talking about the Commodore 64 longboard I bought locally, and how much fun it’s been restoring, testing, and building it into my Aldi 64 shell, not to mention comparing it with my 64C shortboard. Now we have some news that I’m frankly giddy about.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Playing audio files on a hi-fi
This leads me to wonder where to go from here. If you’ll forgive the pun, I can see two tracks:
• A web browser on the TV, upon which we can access a Navidrome install. Navidrome has really grown on me, but for now I’m only using it to access our music collection remotely via our family VPN. That would make the most logical sense, but lacks the “tactile” experience.
• A hardware hi-fi jukebox of some sort. Something with an internal hard drive I can rip out and replace with an SSD when they’re not a billion dollars again.
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