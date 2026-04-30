Best Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

Coming two months after Wireshark 4.6.4, the Wireshark 4.6.5 release is here to update support for the AFP, AIN, ANSI_TCAP, ASAM CMP, ATN-ULCS, BEEP, BGP, BT HCI, BT HCI ISO, BT-DHT, CAMEL, ChargingASE, CMIP, COSEM, DAP, Darwin, DCP ETSI, DECT NR+, DISP, DMX, DNS, E1AP, E2AP, F1AP, FC-SWILS, Frame, FTAM, GLOW, GNW, GOOSE, and GPRSCDR protocols.

Steam Client Now Lets You Manage Downloads on Remote Steam Clients

The new Steam Client update adds a new Remote Downloads Management feature that lets you manage downloads on Remote Steam Clients from the downloads page, while the App Details page now provides the same options and statuses for remote clients as the local client. Valve says that both the local and remote clients must be updated to the new version to enable this feature.

Canonical Plans to Integrate Opt-In LLM-Based Tools in Future Ubuntu Releases

According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.

Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Linux Firewall Distro Released with DNS Firewall

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.

openSUSE Lands Post-Quantum Hybrid Cryptography in Leap and Tumbleweed

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

LinuxGizmos.com

Geniatech AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 integrate Ara240 for local AI inference

Geniatech has shared information about the AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 AI accelerator modules based on the NXP Ara240 NPU. Both designs target edge inference workloads, offering up to 40 TOPS of INT8 performance for applications such as computer vision, transformer models, and generative AI.

MiciMike board converts Google Home Mini into local Home Assistant voice device

Crowd Supply recently featured the MiciMike Home Mini Drop-In PCB, an open hardware replacement for the first-generation Google Home Mini that enables fully local Home Assistant voice control. It installs without case modifications or soldering, reusing the original hardware.

NanoPC-T6 Plus brings RK3588 to compact SBC with dual 2.5GbE

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPC-T6 Plus, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The platform integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed interfaces, supporting applications such as edge computing, networking, and multimedia processing.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.11

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2026

Best Free and Open Source Software

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine

  
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.

 
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

  
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.

 
BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

  
BleachBit 6.0 open-source and free disk space cleaner, privacy manager, and computer system optimizer software is now available for download with many improvements and major changes.

 
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand

  
very bad sign


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
The next Galaxy Book could be a flagship Aluminium OS laptop powered by One UI 9

 
Forlinx UP4 – A 40×40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options

  
Forlinx Embedded UP4 is a new family of pin-to-pin compatible system-on-modules currently offered with Rockchip RK3568J/RK3562J, NXP i.MX 9352, or Allwinner T527N/T536 processors

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We’re committed to championing free and open-source software

 
Games: Python, Tetris, Counter-Strike 2, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Nyarch Linux – anime-themed Linux distribution

  
Nyarch Linux is an anime-themed Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos for now

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and Security

  
4 new articles outside paywalls

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Want Your Android Battery to Last All Day? Try These 6 Quick Fixes

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
ToaruOS – independent, from-scratch hobby operating system

  
ToaruOS is a from-scratch Unix-like operating system that provides a representative desktop OS environment for learning and experimentation

 
Slimbook Titan report 9 - Major developments, lots of news

  
My Titan is a Linux-only system designed for serious work and gaming

 
Microsoft GitHub Exodus: Technical Failures and Slopfest

  
Microsoft GitHub problems

 
KDE 6_26.04 for Slackware-current (almost free of Qt5)

  
To be honest, I was waiting for a move from Pat

 
After years of Linux, I tried GhostBSD and found it incredibly stable - and nearly unbreakable

  
This FreeBSD-based OS is for Linux users who want a reliable

 
Digging into drama at The Document Foundation

  
Membership and contribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

  
Wireshark 4.6.5 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, and various bug fixes.

 
Downtime Tomorrow [original]

  
We have some contingencies in case the upgrade goes wrong

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Canonical Pushing Slop for Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Giant NVIDIA, "Stop Ubuntu Resetting Your Icon Theme When Toggling Dark Mode"

  
slopfests

 
Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware Projects

  
mostly the latter

 
Mozilla: New Release of Tor Browser 15.0.11 and MozPhab 2.13.1

  
Mozilla/Firefox picks

 
Events/Education: Professionals, Hackaday Europe, TuxCon, and FOSDEM

  
lots happening this year

 
Standards/Consortia: GPS, Email, SVGs

  
on technical standards

 
Development Leftovers

  
Programming picks

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Social Engineering/Supply Chain of WordPress, Mythic Beasts, Jekyll

  
Frameworks for running sites

 
Sailfish OS 5.1 translation round

  
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications news

 
Ubuntu 16.04 Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) Comes to an End

  
moving on yet?

 
Games: Payphone Tag, ZSNES, Zorker, and Helldivers 2

  
4 gaming related news picks

 
Red Hat/IBM: Selling Microsoft, Slop, Outsourcing (to Surveillance Companies)

  
mostly redhat.com stuff

 
Fedora and Red Hat: Microsoft 'Embrace', 'Community', Project Hummingbird, and LVFS

  
mostly Fedora items

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, mintCast, and Linux Matters

  
3 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
lots from idroot

 
Security Leftovers

  
and Windows TCO etc.

 
A $6bn question hangs over SUSE's sovereignty pitch

  
The Register asked SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen at SUSECON what sovereignty means given the potential acquisition

 
Still Prioritising the Birds [original]

  
May 1 is near; please keep feeding the birds

 
Games: Proton Experimental, ZSNES, Wanderburg, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest

 
Slop is a Flop: Google's Own Slop Thinks Google's ChromeOS is "Mobile Operating System"! [original]

  
Please do not rely on slop for anything

 
Android Leftovers

  
New Xiaomi entry-level phone only promises 2 OS updates from Android 15

 
Escaping the Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)

  
Microsoft GitHub abandoned, questioned

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
DRM and more

 
Hardware and Home-labbing: Proxmox, TrueNAS, and More NAS Modding

  
All from Valnet

 
GNU/Linux Myths and Sceptics of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
recently in Valnet

 
Games: DIY "Steam Machine", Bazzite, and SteamOS

  
all from Valnet

 
Most Linux regret is actually distro regret, and you probably gave up too soon

  
Let's say I'm introducing ice cream to an alien. I get a cone, put a dollop of vanilla ice cream onto it, and hand it over

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Orion Os – Linux distro built on Debian

  
Orion Os is a Linux distribution based on Debian Trixie

 
LWN: Remembering Seth Nickell and In Memoriam: Tomáš Kalibera

  
LWN has received the sad news that Seth Nickell passed away, on April 16, from his father, Eric Nickell

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Steam Client Now Lets You Manage Downloads on Remote Steam Clients

  
A new Steam Client stable update is now available with remote downloads management, remote play improvements, and Big Picture Mode changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security-related news

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and a little beyond it

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and Web

 
PostgreSQL Databases: pgBackRest orphaned and pgclone 4.0.0 released

  
PostgreSQL news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
hardware-related news picks

 
Free Software Events (LibreLocal) and Educational Meetups

  
coming up soon

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
OpenSUSE: Cryptography and News Roundup

  
some updates on OpenSUSE

 
Fedora-Based Qubes OS, OpenShift, Red Hat, and RPM/Flatpak

  
IBM centric news

 
Graphics: Niri 26.04, Linux GPU Configuration And Monitoring Tool (LACT), D7VK 1.8

  
3 misc. stories

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.1 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!

 
Discussions About Themes in EasyOS

  
EasyOS updates

 
The gaming Linux distro everyone's switching to just made sudo way more secure with your fingerprint

  
2026 has been a great year for CachyOS

 
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)

  
2 new links

 
Canonical Plans to Integrate Opt-In LLM-Based Tools in Future Ubuntu Releases

  
Canonical announced plans to integrate LLM-based tools in future Ubuntu releases as an opt-in implementation and an AI kill switch.

 
Games: RollerCoaster Tycoon, Conan Exiles Enhanced, and More

  
half a dozen picks for today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux

  
3 new picks

 
Manchester is Growing [original]

  
Later this year Rianne and I celebrate 15 years since we began dating

 
Is the UK Ready to Follow France and Give Microsoft the Boot? [original]

  
We very much hope to see the UK following the French leadership in kicking Microsoft to the curb

 
This Week in GNOME and Goblint Notes

  
GNOME Desktop/GTK news

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Linux Firewall Distro Released with DNS Firewall

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, hardened, versatile, state-of-the-art firewall based on Linux.

 
openSUSE Lands Post-Quantum Hybrid Cryptography in Leap and Tumbleweed

  
openSUSE announced the availability of the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed to provide quantum-resilient cryptography for encrypting and decrypting files and binary data in memory.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
My 5 favorite open source operating systems that aren't Linux

  
Looking for non-Linux open-source options

 
Thunderbird Pro April 2026 Update

  
One of the most exciting aspects of bringing Thunderbird Pro to life is the opportunity to build an email service from Thunderbird together with our community

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles