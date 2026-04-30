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Red Hat's Latest Slop Promotion and Other Blog Posts
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Red Hat ☛ Boosting speed: Use eBPF and netstacklat to troubleshoot latency
Needless waiting is annoying. It gets in the way of what we're trying to do, and slows everything down. This is especially true for computer applications. There are few things worse than being met with a splash screen that loads endlessly when you are trying to get something done, or working with an application that doesn't react immediately to mouse or keyboard input. An application that does this is said to lag, using the colloquial term for latency that has become part of our everyday vocabulary. For commercial web sites, making customers wait needlessly results in a measurable loss of customer business, as Surveillance Giant Google and Amazon first discovered almost 20 years ago. Since then, several more recent studies unsurprisingly indicate we haven't gotten any more patient in the intervening decades.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Using NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN on Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate development of AI-native 5G and 6G RAN solutions [Ed: Slop promotions which benefits a circular financing pyramid scheme]
Red Hat has demonstrated another milestone in this evolution, running the recently open sourced version of the NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN stack on Red Hat OpenShift. By combining NVIDIA’s high-performance accelerated computing with OpenShift,the leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, our collaboration shows how our partners can now use open source software to rapidly prototype and develop AI-RAN solutions for today and the future.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The definitive automation guide to Red Hat Summit 2026: Must-attend Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform sessions, talks, and labs
That’s why at Red Hat Summit 2026 (May 11–14 in Atlanta), we’re showcasing automation that is more accessible, intelligent, and impactful. With nearly 100 sessions, talks, and hands-on labs featuring real-world customer transformations, building the perfect agenda can feel overwhelming.
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Red Hat Official ☛ One New Zealand’s strategic shift to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
For One NZ, the move to Red Hat OpenShift was a calculated architectural decision. In an interview conducted with IDC Program Vice President Jim Mercer, One NZ Principal Architect of Cloud and Infrastructure Umer Younis emphasized the deliberate nature of this choice. "This was not a reaction to industry changes,” he said. “It was a deliberate strategic move to build the horizontal cloud platform for One NZ."
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Red Hat ☛ How we turned Storybook into a behavioral verification engine [Ed: Red Hat is promoting slop]
This is part 3 of a four-part series. In part 1, we covered governance: how we made the code base AI-ready.