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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
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SusamPal ☛ QuickQWERTY 1.2.2
Second, source code hosting has moved to Codeberg. Codeberg is the third home of this 17 year old project. QuickQWERTY was first hosted on SourceForge in 2008, where it remained for seven years. In 2015, the project moved to GitHub. It has now moved once again, this time to Codeberg.
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Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Nick Heer ☛ The Case for Canadian Digital Sovereignty
I am not anti-U.S., but I am in favour of identifying singular dependencies.
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Be Giant ☛ The case for Canadian digital sovereignty
That reality has become a lot more uncomfortable of late, and many Canadians are now thinking about what’s come to be called “digital sovereignty.” Should we have our own homegrown services? Is that even possible at this point? And if we had Canadian alternatives, would anyone use them?
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Staleness Mitigation and Observability for Controllers
Staleness in Kubernetes controllers is a problem that affects many controllers, and is something may affect controller behavior in subtle ways. It is usually not until it is too late, when a controller in production has already taken incorrect action, that staleness is found to be an issue due to some underlying assumption made by the controller author. Some issues caused by staleness include controllers taking incorrect actions, controllers not taking action when they should, and controllers taking too long to take action. I am excited to announce that Kubernetes v1.36 includes new features that help mitigate staleness in controllers and provide better observability into controller behavior.
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