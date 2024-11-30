posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



Quoting: Zenwalk - desktop-focused Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools. It’s based on Slackware.

Essentially, Zenwalk adds post-install configurations, optimizations and out of the box tweaks, with a ready to use polished desktop environment, with added graphical system tools.

The distro is designed for both beginners and experts alike.

Slackware is billed as an advanced Linux operating system, designed with the twin goals of ease of use and stability as top priorities. Including the latest popular software while retaining a sense of tradition, yet providing simplicity and ease of use alongside flexibility and power.